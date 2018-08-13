Active Pattern Arriving

Good Evening,

Today’s afternoon high temperature of 91° marked our third consecutive day in which we reached the 90° in the River City and our warmest day in a week. While temperatures moving forward are expected to remain a tick lower than what we’ve dealt with over these last 72 hours, the “cooler” weather will be little more than a consequence of our more active weather.

Tomorrow’s anticipated high temperature of 89° will likely be the warmest of our extended forecast; additional humidity, cloud cover and scattered rainfall will help keep temperatures closer to the mid to upper 80s during the rest of the week. After we reach our peak temperatures in the early afternoon, cloud cover driven eastward by an advancing core of low pressure will settle in over the Ohio Valley.

We’ll receive a stray shower or thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon, though stand a much better chance to see some scattered rainfall come Wednesday. In fact, we’ll see at least an isolated rain chance each and every afternoon during the extent of our 7 Day forecast.

With the complex of higher pressure loosening its grip on the Tri-State, multiple rounds of low pressure and stalling fronts should lead to a far cloudier and rainy remainder to the work week and weekend ahead. As for right now, the greatest risks for rainfall will occur on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. You’ll want to keep the umbrella handy this week.

