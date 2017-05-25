Very Active Late Apr. to Early June 1860……May 25, 1860 Severe Weather

Spring-beginning of summer was very active & violent in the Midwest/Ohio Valley. Multiple severe weather outbreaks hit the regions with substantial damage. Granted, I have found that at least 7 tornadoes hit Indiana with at least 11 deaths & dozens of injuries, including a June 3, likely EF3 tornado that killed 2 people. On the same day, tornado tracked through Delaware & Randolph counties in Indiana, killing 5 & injuring “several” & a historic, likely violent +EF4 tracked through eastern Iowa & northern Illinois. Damage was reported from that particular storm was reported as far east as interior Lower Michigan. It is unclear how long it produced tornadoes after northern Illinois.

All this said, however, the damaging straight-line wind events were more widespread & often more noteworthy than even the tornadoes.

A historic derecho with a 900-mile track hit the area May 21 with reportedly 100 lives lost & $10M total in damage (1860 dollars) from Iowa to northwest Virginia. That dollar amount will be the equivalent of $281M. Many areas, especially in southeastern Indiana to Ohio that the derecho completely mowed down old growth, virgin forests like a scythe. The structural damage seen in this derecho was typical of 100-130 mph tornado damage in many places.

In the Tri-State, damage occurred Vanderburgh County & northwest & northeastward with no reports from Kentucky. Farm buildings were destroyed, houses had roof damage & thousands of trees were toppled in the north/northeast half of the Tri-State.

May 25 saw a tornado hit the edge of Portersville, on the East Fork White River (Daviess/Dubois line). Three homes were completely destroyed, as was a log cabin home. No deaths were reported, but injuries were.

In a line from near Haysville to Celestine, falling trees killed livestock, including one horse & a man was killed when he was crushed by a tree.

Of particular interest is the damage reportedly caused to the Wabash-Erie Canal near Petersburg where previous derecho damage downed trees & this storm uprooted more that further damaged canal banks & blocked it in a twisted mass of contorted, broken trees.

However, press reports spoke of trees blocking the canal further 3 miles south of Petersburg & then all along the canal 25 miles northward to near Washington.

