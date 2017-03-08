44News | Evansville, IN

ACT Resources Help Miners And Factory Workers Get Hired

ACT Resources Help Miners And Factory Workers Get Hired

March 8th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

People who want to work in mines or factories have more chances to get hired. ACT Resources opened a new location on Weinbach Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The group hires people to staff local companies.

In addition to mines and factories, ACT also sends people to work as Clerical staff and Forklift operators. ACT has another location that they opened last year in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

ACT is one of 10 local companies in the ‘Friends of Coal’ group.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.