ACLU Files Lawsuit Against Kentucky Abortion Law April 11th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit challenging an abortion bill Kentucky Govenor Matt Bevin recently signed into law.

House Bill 454 would ban an abortion procedure known as dilation and evacuation, or D&E, after 11 weeks unless it was a medical emergency.

Bevin signed the abortion bill into law on April 10th, and it became law immediately.

In the lawsuit, the ACLU claims that the law imposes serious harm on women’s health and dignity, while also forcing women to travel hundreds of miles to get the procedure done.

An ACLU representative says politicians are banning a safe abortion method, which disregards a woman’s health and decisions.



