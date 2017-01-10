Home Kentucky ACLU Files Lawsuit To Block A Kentucky Abortion Bill January 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

The American Civil Liberties Union is filing a lawsuit to block a Kentucky abortion bill. Kentucky House Bill 2 requires women get an ultrasound prior to having an abortion. Doctors will describe the ultrasound in detail to the women, even if she objects and even if the doctor believes that it will harm the patient.

According to the lawsuit filed by ACLU, the law violates basic principles of medical ethics and of informed consent by compelling doctors to dismiss patient’s objections. This law provides no exception instances where the ultrasound could have a traumatic effect on the patients. That includes women who become pregnant as a result of rape or incest or who face a medical condition or a fetal anomaly.

Kentucky’s mandatory ultrasound law is almost identical to a North Carolina law that was struck down by the U.S. Court of Appeals in 2014. The court explained that the ultrasound law “interferes with the physician’s right to free speech beyond the extent permissible for reasonable regulation of the medical profession, while simultaneously threatening harm to the patient’s psychological health, and compromising the doctor-patient relationship.”

