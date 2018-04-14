Aces Squander 5 Run Lead, Fall to Bradley 8-5

The Evansville Purple Aces baseball team led 5-0 when it entered the eighth inning, but Bradley scored four runs in that frame and four more in the ninth to win 8-5.

UE was led by starter Alex Weigand in the early stages of the game after he posted 5.2 scoreless innings and allowed only two hits.

However, Bradley turned up the heat in the latter innings and scored eight unanswered runs.

Only two of those runs were earned after four Aces errors plagued the team toward the end of the game.

Troy Beilsmith led Evansville at the plate after he carded four hits and two home runs.

The two teams will finish the three game series Sunday afternoon.

First pitch is at 1 p.m.

