The Evansville Purple Aces came out with a full head of steam in the second half and beat Oakland City University 98-56.

The Mighty Oaks hung around in the first half and trailed 31-27 with under three minutes to play until the break.

However, UE shot nearly 77 percent in the second half and scored 59 points en route to the victory.

Evansville improves to 6-2 on the season and heads to Bowling Green Tuesday for a date with the Falcons.

Comments

comments