Aces MSOC Scores Late to Force 2OT Draw

The University of Evansville men’s soccer team needed a late equalizer from Gibson Southern grad Hunter Deweese to force a 2-2 draw Sunday against IUPUI.

The Purple Aces went to two overtimes, but could not turn 23 shots into a win.

Head coach Marshall Ray told 44Sports he likes the opportunities his team is able to create in the attacking third, but said the team needs to play better defense on set pieces to win matches.

Next up for the Purple Aces is a home game Friday against Grand Canyon.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

Comments

comments