Aces Men’s Basketball Improves in 91-85 Loss to Xavier
The Evansville men’s basketball team quickly turned its season around after a blowout loss to Illinois to start the season.
While the game ended with a Musketeers victory, UE held it to a one-point contest midway through the second half.
The Aces trailed by two points with six minutes to play when Xavier hit a three-pointer to start widening the lead.
The Musketeers would go on to win 91-85.
Shea Feehan and K.J. Riley led the way for Evansville, but six players in total scored double-digit points.
As a team, UE shot 46 percent from the field while only turning the ball over nine times.
Next up for the Aces is their home opener against Kentucky Wesleyan.
Tipoff is at 6 p.m. from the Ford Center in Evansville.