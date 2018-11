The Evansville men’s basketball team will sit down and eat Thanksgiving dinner together, further cementing the strong bond the players share with one another.

44Sports talked with players about how close-knit the Aces team is this season and how it will help them win on the court.

Next up for UE is a road game against Ball State as the team goes for three straight wins.

Tipoff is Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

