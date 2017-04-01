Aces Lose Series On 9th Inning Homer

Evansville trailed for most of the game, but tied it up at 2-2 in the top of the 9th inning on a single by Andrew Tanous.

But, just as baseball gives opportunities, it takes them away.

With UE reliever Brandon Gomer on the mound in the bottom half of the inning and two men on base, the Southern Illinois Salukis hit a walk-off three-run homer off the bat of Greg Lambert.

The Aces now need to win the final game tomorrow to avoid the sweep.

First pitch is tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m.

Comments

comments