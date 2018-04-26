Aces’ Huff Named to MVC 25th Anniversary Team

To celebrate the 45th anniversary of Title IX and the 25th anniversary of women’s sports in the Missouri Valley, the conference continued its selection of a 25th anniversary team for each sport.

The most recent edition featured the top softball players in MVC history.

On that list was University of Evansville standout Jessica Huff, who played for the Purple Aces from 1998-2001.

She was a two-time Easton All-American and conference MVP, according to the press release from UE.

Huff is still the top hitter in program history for multiple record categories, including career hits (254), runs scored (134) and RBIs (145).

Team composition for each sport’s 25th anniversary is determined by a 25-person committee, including two representatives from each school.

The Missouri Valley Conference was founded in 1907 and is the nation’s second oldest Division I athletics conference.

Women’s sports were incorporated into the MVC in 1992.

The full list of players on the softball 25-year anniversary team can be found below.

Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Softball 25-Year Team

Tara Oltman – Creighton – 2007-10

Renae Sinkler – Creighton – 2007-10

Dani Tyler – Drake – 1993-95

Jessica Huff – Evansville – 1998-2001

Heather Stella – Illinois State – 1996-99

Kara Nelson – Illinois State – 2007-11

Barb Gaines – Missouri State – 1990-93

Lindsay Wood Stanford – UNI – 1999-2002

Amy Harre – Southern Illinois – 2002-05

Erin Stremsterfer Civey – Southern Illinois – 1998-2001

