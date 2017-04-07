44News | Evansville, IN

Aces Host Watch Party For Former Pitcher Freeland

Aces Host Watch Party For Former Pitcher Freeland

April 7th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The University of Evansville made sure to support its former Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year when Kyle Freeland took the mound for the Colorado Rockies this afternoon.

Freeland pitched six innings and gave up only one run in the Rockies home opener, also earning a 2-1 victory.

When asked what it is like to watch a former co-worker and teammate on the big screen, those at the Buffalo Wild Wings watch party responded by saying it felt like they were right there with Freeland on the mound.

 

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.