Aces Host Watch Party For Former Pitcher Freeland

The University of Evansville made sure to support its former Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year when Kyle Freeland took the mound for the Colorado Rockies this afternoon.

Freeland pitched six innings and gave up only one run in the Rockies home opener, also earning a 2-1 victory.

When asked what it is like to watch a former co-worker and teammate on the big screen, those at the Buffalo Wild Wings watch party responded by saying it felt like they were right there with Freeland on the mound.

Comments

comments