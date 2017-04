The University of Evansville has not officially announced the signing of Northeast Community College guard Marty Hill, but he tweeted out his intent to play for the Aces.

Hill averaged 13 points per game playing for NECC in Norfolk, NE and shot nearly 50 percent from the floor.

The Aces will be without Jaylon Brown this upcoming season after the senior guard used his last year of eligibility this spring.

Brown led the team in scoring with over 20 points per game.

