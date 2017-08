The 2017 Men’s City Tournament spanned two weeks and four golf courses only to end with a tie.

Aces sophomore and Memorial grad Matthew Ladd joined incoming UE freshman and Mater Dei grad Spencer Wagner at the top of the leaderboard through 18 holes.

That meant the two golfers tied at 9-under would play in a sudden-death playoff.

After five holes it was Ladd who came out on top, winning his first-ever City Tournament trophy.

