Aces Fall Short of Series Victory

April 9th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

The UE baseball team had an opportunity to win their first conference series of the year, but a ninth-inning comeback fell short in a 5-3 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

Evansville loaded the bases in the bottom of the final inning, but ISU closer Austin Conway was able to induce an infield pop-fly to end the game.

With the loss, the Aces drop to 1-5 in conference play and 10-22 overall.

Both head coach Wes Carroll and freshman infielder Craig Shepherd spoke about the need to play an entire game, rather than just the last few innings.

 

