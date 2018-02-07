Aces Escape Last-Place Valpo at Home 63-59

The Evansville men’s basketball team leaned heavily on Ryan Taylor in a 63-59 home win over Valparaiso.

Taylor scored 31 points for the Aces one game after being named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week alongside Reed Timmer of Drake.

No other UE player scored in double figures, but the win moved Evansville to 6-7 in conference play.

That record meant a tie for sixth place in the standings.

The Aces will look to improve on that mark and climb back to .500 with a road win over Missouri State Saturday.

Tipoff is at 2:00 p.m.

