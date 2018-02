Home Indiana Evansville Aces Drop Third Straight MVC Game with Home Loss to Loyola February 18th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Evansville, Indiana, Sports, UE

The Evansville men’s basketball team could not finish strong against first-place Loyola, falling 76-66 at the Ford Center.

With the loss, the Purple Aces have dropped four of their last five conference games.

Ryan Taylor led all scorers with 27 points for UE, but no other teammate scored more than seven.

Next up is a road conference game Wednesday against Indiana State.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m.

Comments

comments