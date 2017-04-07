Aces Drop Game 1 vs. Sycamores

Conference play is in full swing for the University of Evansville baseball team.

They ran into Indiana State’s Jeremy McKinney on the mound in game one and were not able to string hits together in a 9-1 loss.

McKinney struck out 12 Aces batters in his six innings of work and allowed one run on an RBI single by Travis Tokarek.

The Sycamores broke the game open with three runs in the third inning, when sophomore outfielder C.J. Huntley drove in two with a single to make it 5-0.

Both teams will meet again tomorrow in Evansville at 2 p.m.

