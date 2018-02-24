Home Sports UE Aces Dominate SIU on Senior Day to Remember February 24th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo UE

The Evansville men’s basketball team handled Southern Illinois at home 75-44 to improve to 7-11 in conference play on Senior Day.

SIU came into the MVC contest in second place, but the Aces limited the Salukis to 17 points in the first half.

Ryan Taylor led the way with 25 points, but seniors Blake Simmons, Duane Gibson and Dalen Traore combined for 22 points and 11 rebounds.

The seniors also shared several special moments after the contest, including Traore proposing to his girlfriend, Marly Solano.

Comments

comments