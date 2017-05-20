Aces Baseball Soon Bids Farewell to 3 Seniors

The UE baseball season still has at least another week, but Saturday afternoon the organization honored three seniors who are set to leave the program.

Infielder Trey Hair and starters Connor Strain and Patrick Schnieders may play their last games in an Aces uniform at the MVC Tournament.

According to the players and head coach Wes Carroll, no matter what the outcome the seniors will always be a part of the UE baseball family.

Evansville plays Indiana State next Wednesday morning at 9 in the first round of the conference tourney.

