Aces Baseball Loses Rubber Match To Western Michigan 4-3

After a comeback win the night before, the Evansville Purple Aces were not able to work the same magic in the ninth this time around.

UE left seven runners on base, including two in the final frame as the game ended on a flyout by freshman center fielder Kenton Crews with runners on first and third.

“We weren’t able to capitalize with runners in scoring position today,” head coach Wes Carroll said. “We had some opportunities, but we couldn’t get the big hit when we needed it.”

Second baseman Trey Hair scored on a double steal in the third inning, which made it a one-score game at 4-3, but he knows the bats are not swinging well enough to create consistent offense.

“Our hitters just need to work on their approach and what they do at the plate to put the runs up we need,” Hair said.

Evansville is at home again Tuesday night against UT-Martin, with first pitch at 6 p.m.

