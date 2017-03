UE led 3-2 in the top of the sixth inning, but after issuing five walks, losing four wild pitches, a passed ball, committing a balk and allowing a hit, the Aces found themselves down 7-3.

Evansville was able to score two runs in the seventh and eight inning to make it an 8-7 deficit, but it was not enough as Purple Aces fall by the same score.

The loss puts UE at 8-17 on the year as they begin conference play this weekend against Southern Illinois.

