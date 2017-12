The Evansville men’s basketball team is back to work after taking the last few days to spend with families during the holiday season.

UE lost 72-66 to Illinois State to start conference play, something they hope to change against Loyola Saturday.

While the team is back on the court for practice, the break in academics allows for injured players to get more rehab work into their routine.

The Aces tip off against the Ramblers on the road at 3 p.m.

