Aces Avenge Earlier Loss with Comeback Win vs. Ball State

The Evansville men’s basketball team trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half of Sunday’s game against Ball State, but the Aces did not want to finish 0-2 against the Cardinals on the season.

UE turned the tides in the second half, outscoring Ball State 52-32 after the break.

The Aces went on to win the game 89-77 to improve to 5-4 on the season.

Shea Feehan led all scorers with 29 points, but Evansville had five players in double figures.

