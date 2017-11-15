Home Indiana Evansville Accused Murderer Will Not Get Speedy Trial Due To Nature Of Charges November 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An accused murderer wanted a speedy trial, but his lawyer has a different idea. William Rice requested a speedy trial, but a public defender appointed today says the nature of the charges Rice faces means that will not be happening.

At court today, officials wanted to tackle the issue of the speedy trial while also getting a public defender for Rice.

Rice is one of two men facing murder charges in the shooting deaths of 29-year-old Dewone Broomfield and 28-year-old Mary Woodruff. They were shot in their home on Maryland Street in Evansville last month in an apparent double homicide.

Police say Broomfield was able to identify his killers while he was on the phone with 911 before he died. Officers eventually arrested both Rice and Deshay Hackner in this case.

Rice is scheduled for a review hearing on Monday, November 20th at 2 p.m.

