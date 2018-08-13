Home Indiana Evansville Illinois Man Accused of Shooting Teen Will Not Face Obstruction Charge August 13th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office will not file an obstruction of justice charge against a man accused of dealing marijuana and shooting a teenager.

Evansville Police arrested Jiles Thomas of Illinois on charges of obstruction of justice and dealing marijuana following an August 10th shooting investigation. Thomas was in court on August 13th for a probable cause hearing.

Police were called to the area of Riverside Dr. and Boeke Rd. around 8:30 PM on Friday night. Officers found a 14-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Thomas was later found near Vann Ave. and Pollack Ave. a short time later.

Police say Thomas told them the 14-year-old teen contacted him to buy marijuana. Thomas said that during the exchange, the teenager pointed a gun at him in an attempt to rob him. Thomas told police he was armed with a handgun and fired once at the teenager, then ran from the scene. Officers say they read the text messages sent between the teenage and Thomas showing their plans to meet.

When officers found Thomas they did not find the handgun he used to shoot the teen. He also did not tell police where he disposed of the weapon, though officers did recover marijuana during the investigation. A replica gun, believed to be the victim’s, was also found.

Evansville Police say although the shooting happened during a separate crime, they believe Thomas acted in self defense. At this time the juvenile has not been charged with a crime.

Thomas will be formally charged with dealing marijuana during an initial hearing on August 16th at 10:00 AM. He remains in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

