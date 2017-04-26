44News | Evansville, IN

Accuride Corp. Reaches Agreement to Acquire KIC

April 26th, 2017 Evansville, Henderson, Indiana, Kentucky

Accuride Corporation is acquiring Vancouver, Washington-based company KIC. Both companies supply components to the commercial vehicle industry.

The addition of KIC marks Accuride’s first acquisition under the ownership of Crestview Partners, a New York-based private equity firm.

Crestview acquired Accuride last November as a growth platform in the global commercial vehicle components industry.

This transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2017.

Accuride has its corporate headquarters in Evansville and has a major plant in Henderson, Kentucky.

For more information about both companies, visit Accuride Corporation and KIC Group.

