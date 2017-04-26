Accuride Corp. Reaches Agreement to Acquire KIC
Accuride Corporation is acquiring Vancouver, Washington-based company KIC. Both companies supply components to the commercial vehicle industry.
The addition of KIC marks Accuride’s first acquisition under the ownership of Crestview Partners, a New York-based private equity firm.
Crestview acquired Accuride last November as a growth platform in the global commercial vehicle components industry.
This transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2017.
Accuride has its corporate headquarters in Evansville and has a major plant in Henderson, Kentucky.
For more information about both companies, visit Accuride Corporation and KIC Group.