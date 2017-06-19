Accuride Corp. Reaches Agreement to Acquire German Company

Evansville-based Accuride Corporation reaches an agreement to acquire Mefro Wheels GmbH. The German company is a privately-owned supplier of steel wheels to the European and Asian vehicle industries and maintains manufacturing operations in Germany, France, Turkey, Russia and China. The transaction is subject to applicable anti-trust approvals.

The pending addition of Mefro Wheels marks Accuride’s second acquisition under the ownership of Crestview Partners, a New York-based private equity firm.

Crestview acquired Accuride last November as a growth platform in the global commercial vehicle components industry.

In May 2017 Accuride acquired KIC LLC in Vancouver, Washington.

Accuride’s acquisition of Mefro Wheels will create a global commercial vehicle wheel and wheel-end component supplier. It will employ about 5,000 people at 15 manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, Russia and the Asia-Pacific region.

Accuride has its corporate headquarters in Evansville and has a major plant in Henderson, Kentucky.

For more information, visit Accuride Corp. and Mefro Wheels.

