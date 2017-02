Home Indiana State Road 57 at Green River Road Back Open Following Accident February 14th, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

State Road 57 at Green River Road is back open after an accident shut down 57 both East and West earlier this evening.

Police on scene say a semi and a car were involved. The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

No word on the Semi driver’s condition. Authorities have cleared the scene and are now investigating.

Comments

comments