Accident Shuts Down Northbound U.S. 41 In Gibson County August 10th, 2018 Kayla Moody Indiana

Drivers travelling north through Fort Branch early Friday morning should be prepared to seek an alternative route.

Northbound U.S. Highway 41 is shut down at West 800 South due to a non-injury accident. The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office estimates the road will remain closed until approximately 7 a.m.

44News has a crew at the scene. Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area.

