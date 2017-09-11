Home Indiana One Dead After Accident At Jasper Football Field September 11th, 2017 Warren Korff Indiana

The Dubois County Coroner’s Office confirms one of the people involved in the accident has passed away. No names have been released.

Two people were taken to the hospital following an accident at Jerry Brewer Alumni Stadium in Jasper. The field is where Jasper High School plays its football games.

According to the Jasper Police Department, two men were operating a piece of equipment at the field just after Noon when that piece of equipment overturned. No other details including the name of the people involved, their conditions, or what exactly they were doing at the field has been released.

