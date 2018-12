Drivers using I-69 to head into Evansville can expect some to see some backed up traffic.

Police say southbound I-69 is down to one lane south of Boonville New Harmony Road due to an accident.

Traffic is backed up on the roadway due to the passing lane being closed. Indiana State Police and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

Comments

comments