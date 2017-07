Home Kentucky Accident in Ohio County Ends in Fatality July 16th, 2017 Bri Williams Kentucky Pinterest

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what caused a deadly early morning crash. It happened at around 6A.M in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 231 in Utica.

The vehicle was traveling south on Highway 231 and left the right hand side of the road and hit a building, causing both the car and building to catch fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the driver has yet to be released.

Comments

comments