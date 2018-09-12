Home Kentucky Accident in Hopkins County Claims One Life September 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A two vehicle accident that occurred in Hopkins County yesterday claimed the life of one individual and injured two others.

Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies say the crash occurred at Charleston Road and Niles road on September 11th around 5:30PM.

According to deputies, one car being driven by Ronald Burton was traveling South on Charleston Road when another car driven by Tika Brothers pulled into the path of Burton.

Deputies say that Brothers’ car, which had a juvenile inside, was struck on the driver’s side by Burton’s truck.

All three victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Brothers was pronounced dead at Baptist Health Hospital Madisonville following the accident. The juvenile is reported to be in stable condition. Burton sustained minor injuries.

