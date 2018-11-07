Accident in Gibson County Claims One Life

An accident in Gibson County at the intersection of U.S. northbound 41 and CR 100 west claimed the life of one person and sends another to the hospital.

Just after 10:00AM, Indiana State Police say 45-year-old Elena Williams was traveling southbound when she collided with a semi truck traveling northbound.

The accident sent Williams to Gibson General Hospital with life threatening injuries, and she later passed away from her injuries.

The driver of the semi, identified as 65-year-old Thomas Sowders, was taken to Deaconess with non-life threating injuries.

At this time, investigating troopers are unable to determine which driver had the green traffic light.

