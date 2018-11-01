Home Kentucky Accident in Hopkins County Claims One Life November 1st, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the person killed in a two vehicle accident on October 31st.

Deputies say 72-year-old Kenneth Dalton was killed in an accident that occurred during a period of heavy rain.

Deputies say Dalton was raveling South on Hopkinsville Road while the other driver, 28-year-old Cody Morgan, was traveling North on Hopkinsville Road. Dalton reportedly began encroaching on the northbound lane. The vehicles struck on both driver’s side front corners causing major damage.

Dalton was pronounced deceased on-scene by the Hopkins County Coroner. Morgan was uninjured and refused medical treatment.

