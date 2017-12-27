Accident Closes Western Kentucky Parkway
A morning accident has closed a major highway in Western Kentucky.
Officials say the accident occurred around 7:00 this morning between the 64 and 65 mile markers in the westbound lanes of the Western Kentucky Parkway between Beaver Dam and Central City.
Early indications show a semi was hit by another semi, then it was hit by a passenger vehicle.
There are no reports on injuries, but transportation officials expect the road to be closed until about Noon.
44News has a crew en route to the scene. We will have more details as they become available.