Accident Closes Western Kentucky Parkway

A morning accident has closed a major highway in Western Kentucky.

Officials say the accident occurred around 7:00 this morning between the 64 and 65 mile markers in the westbound lanes of the Western Kentucky Parkway between Beaver Dam and Central City.

Early indications show a semi was hit by another semi, then it was hit by a passenger vehicle.

There are no reports on injuries, but transportation officials expect the road to be closed until about Noon.

44News has a crew en route to the scene. We will have more details as they become available.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments