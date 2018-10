Home Kentucky Accident Claims One Life in McLean County October 10th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Kentucky State Police are on the scene of a fatal accident near U.S. 431 near KY 250 in McLean County.

Police say the accident involved two vehicles near Buck Creek Church outside of Livermore. One fatality has been reported.

According to police, the roadway will be closed to traffic while police are investigating.

We will continue to provide updates as we receive more information.

