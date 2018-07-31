Academy Sports helps back to school shoppers

The rush before school starts back up can be a stressful time for many. As parents and students phase out of vacation mode and into school mode, there are plenty of supplies that need to be bought.

Academy Sports in Evansville is trying to help lighten the burden for some area students and their families. For the fourth year in a row, the sports retailer has offered up $100 dollar gift cards to some lucky folks.

This year, 30 Hebron Elementary school students were the recipients of the gift card. The students were able to shop ’till they dropped, finding the latest in athletic fashion.

As the students perused the aisles, parents had a chance to reflect on how far $100 dollars can go.

“Between bills and making sure I get them what they need for extracurricular activities, food, thinks of that nature, it’s hard to be able to have the opportunity to get nice clothes,” says single mom Kelci Patacsil “and a lot of the times and things especially having more than one kid, you would have to go to the missions and you know get stuff for like really cheap so all the kids get something but at least this way they can go to school looking great and nice.”

