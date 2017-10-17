Home Indiana Abrupt Stop Causes Wire Coils to Break Causing Road Closure in Vigo County October 17th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A cargo shift accident caused some road closure in Vigo County. The accident happened Tuesday evening, the right lane of eastbound Interstate 70 near 8-mile marker was forced to close for nearly 90 minutes.

60-year-old Anatolijus Diatolvas of Westmont, IL abruptly applied his brakes, causing seven coils of wire to break free and slide to the front of the trailer. Each coil weighed 7,500 pounds.

Two of the coils then broke through the side. The subsequent load shift caused the right, front dolly of the trailer to strike the ground, spark and cause a small fire as the truck attempted to slow on the shoulder.

Larry Lambert, of Lambert’s Towing and Recover, was a passerby and ran to the semi as troopers were arriving and extinguished the small fire.

No injuries were reported during the incident. All lanes have reopened at this time.

