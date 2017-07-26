Abracadabra! It’s The Magic of the Month

It’s once again time for the Magic of the Month, featuring the balloon guy/magician Daniel Herron.You can catch him appearing at the Jasper Strassenfest in Jasper on Aug. 3-5, 2017. He will be there every evening from 6:30pm – 10:30pm. Bring the family as he will be twisting balloon creations and giving them away free , downtown on the square. This will be 22 years appearing at the Strassenfest for The Balloon Guys – Daniel Herron & Tom Vorjohan. Check him out, as he stumps us once again with his magic trick!

Jackie Brown Jackie Brown joined WEVV from KXLY in Spokane, Washington where she was a meteorologist and radio personality. Jackie played basketball at Coppin State University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English and Broadcast Production. Jackie is currently enrolled at Mississippi State University where she is earning her Broadcast Meteorology Seal. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments