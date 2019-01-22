Abducted Boy Returns Home

The search is over for a 10-year-old boy and his alleged abductor, Isaac Ray Chamberlain, who may have a lengthy criminal history. Law enforcement officials searched for days for 10-year-old Isaih Boren who was reported missing Saturday.

Boren was allowed to leave with Chamberlain but was never brought back.

In fewer than five years Chamberlain was booked in Hopkins County Jail 18 times, the most recent arrest was three weeks ago for a warrant out of Trigg County. He’s been arrested for drug possession, shoplifting, and contempt of court for warrants out of Webster, Muhlenberg, and Trigg counties.

The relation between Chamberlain and the 10-year-old boy has not been released.

