ABC Cancels Roseanne

May 29th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

ABC has cancelled the series Roseanne following Roseanne Barr’s comments about former Senior Advisor to Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett.

Barr’s comment towards Jarett prompted ABC to release the following statment

 “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show”

Before the cancellation announcement, co-star Wanda Sykes announced her resignation from the show via twitter.

Barr issued an apology statement through twitter, and then announced she was leaving the social media platform.

 

 

The yellow house that the fictitious family live in is located on South Runnymeade Avenue in Evansville.

Matt Williams, the creator of the original series, is an Evansville native and University of Evansville alumni.

