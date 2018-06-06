Crews Battle Fire at Abbey Court Apartments

A fire at an apartment complex in Evansville is under investigation Wednesday.

Around 6:16 p.m. crews were called to the Abbey Court apartments on Stonehedge Drive.

Evansville fire chief Mike Connolly says the fire started on a second-floor apartment and flames tore through the ceiling and out the balcony door.

He says the fire didn’t spread to other parts of the building and everyone was able to make it out safely.

Firefighters say they’re still working to determine how and where exactly the fire started.

More information will be updated once it becomes available.

Comments

comments