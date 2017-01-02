Home Indiana Abandoned Trailer Fire is Under Investigation in Gibson County January 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Gibson County fire officials are looking into the cause of a suspicious fire. It happened around 4:45 a.m. Monday. Dispatchers say it was an abandoned trailer that caught fire at 7781 East 500 South. Officials say there were no utilities hooked up and no one living there at the time of the fire.

The owner of the property says there have multiple break-ins to the trailer in recent weeks, stealing tools and other belongings. He says he believes the same people who broke into the trailer are the ones who set it on fire. The owner also says the trailer had home videos of his family, clothing and family antiques that were destroyed in the fire. A van was also set on fire outside of the trailer.

The fire is now out as the investigation continues.

