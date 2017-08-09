ABA Team Returns to Owensboro in November

The American Basketball Association (ABA) will return to Owensboro in November, according to a release. The team mascot will be the Colonels.

“Owensboro was a great ABA city, the home of the ABA Champion Kentucky Bisons,” said ABA co-founder Joe Newman in a release. “A great team with great fan support; we are very happy to be back.”

The team’s primary owner will be Antjuan “Tjuan Benefactor” Washington, CEO of ABA Media and Entertainment and several other ABA teams. The co-owner is Dustin Driskell, who is a co-owner of the ABA Kentucky Enforcers. He will serve as the Director of Basketball Operations. The Enforcers will meet the Colonels in the opening game November 4.

“There’s amazing talent throughout Kentucky,” Driskell said. “I’m excited to dig in and find the best of the best players in Owensboro and the surrounding area.”

The Colonels will be host tryouts in September for players, dance team and cheerleaders.

JoJo Gentry



