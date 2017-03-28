AARP Seeks Tutors for Children in Evansville

An Evansville organization is seeking adults to help children who struggle with reading and literacy.

AARP Experience Corps Evansville held its first information session Tuesday.

The group needs adults at least 50 years of age to tutor and mentor children for a few hours a week.

Adults interested in the program would be helping kids in grades Kindergarten through 3rd grade.

The organization will be holding its next information session in April at the Central Library in Evansville.

Comments

comments