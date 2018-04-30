AARP Experience Corps Evansville Seeking Volunteers Ages 50+

AARP Experience Corps Evansville — hosted by Carver Community Organization– is seeking adults volunteers ages 50 and up.

The volunteers will dedicate a few hours a week at a local school tutoring and mentoring youth in Kindergarten through Third grade who struggle with reading and literacy skills.

AARP Experience Corps stopped by 44News This Morning to share details on how to become a volunteer and give back to local students and families.

AARP Foundation Experience Corps is a high-impact, community based, tutor volunteer program that engages adults 50 years of age and older to provide literacy tutoring and mentoring to elementary age students grades Kindergarten through Third. AARP Foundation Experience Corps Evansville is an evidence-based, national award winning literacy program that positively impacts general reading achievement and has positive effects on reading fluency. Our work improves the literacy rates of children, enriches the lives of our volunteers, and strengthens schools in the communities we serve.

Information sessions are scheduled for the following at 400 S.E. Eighth Street:

Thursday July 5th from 11:00 am-12:00 pm

Thursday July 12th from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm

Thursday July 19th from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm

For more information contact Mrs. Shirley Moore at (812) 402-3170. You can also email Lonita Bennett lbennett@carverorg.org or Keely Griggs kgriggs@carverorg.org.

Click here for more information online.

