A Short Chase by Evansville Police Leads to Arrest September 14th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana

A short chase by Evansville Police leads to a property damage crash Wednesday night. According to a Sargent, officers tried to stop the driver around 9:00PM last night near the intersection of Iowa Street and Elsas Avenue. After the driver failed to stop for an equipment violation, officers were led on a short chase. Officers say they found the car after it crashed into garage behind a home on Norman Avenue.The driver then ran from the scene, but was found by a K-9 unit a short time later.

Police arrested the driver, 32-year old David Zachary, he’s in the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of resisting arrest, reckless driving, and driving without a license.

